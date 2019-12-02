Rail passengers urged not to travel as disruption hits services between Peterborough and London

Have your say

Rail passengers have been urged not to travel on LNER services after damage to the overhead wires between Northallerton and York.

Several trains on the East Coast Main Line, which includes services between Peterborough and London, have been cancelled or heavily delayed.

Peterborough Station

LNER said: “We are experiencing significant disruption to our services today as a result of damage to the overhead wires between Northallerton and York.

“We’re advising customers not to travel today. Your tickets dated for travel today, Monday 2nd December, will be valid for travel tomorrow, Tuesday 3rd December.

“If you’re not able to travel tomorrow, you’ll be entitled to a refund.

“We’re doing everything we can to get our services up and running again and we’re sorry for any disruption to your journey today.”

Further information, including how to claim refunds, can be found by visiting: https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/.