Rail lines to close in Peterborough due to engineering works

There will be rail line closures in Peterborough at the weekend due to engineering works in the city.
CrossCountry
On Sunday rail replacement road transport will operate between:
. Leicester and Peterborough
. Leicester, Melton Mowbray, Oakham and Stamford
. Melton Mowbray, Oakham, Stamford and Peterborough.
Grand Central
Trains from London King’s Cross will operate to an amended timetable.
Hull Trains
LNER
Services will be re-timed to run around 5 minutes earlier than usual.
East Midlands Trains is not affected by the engineering works.