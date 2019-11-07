Rail lines through Peterborough to close for engineering works

Have your say

Rail lines through Peterborough are to be closed for engineering works at the weekend.

Works are taking place between Peterborough and Cambridge and Peterborough and Doncaster.

The following services will be affected:

CrossCountry

Buses will operate between Peterborough and Cambridge, calling at intermediate stations.

East Midlands Railway

Trains between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street will run as two separate services between:

Liverpool Lime Street and Nottingham

Nottingham and Peterborough.

Services between Nottingham and Peterborough will be diverted, not calling at Grantham.

Replacement buses will run direct between Peterborough and Norwich (without stopping). A shuttle train service will run between Ely and Norwich.

Great Northern

Buses replace trains between Cambridge and Ely.

Greater Anglia

Buses will replace trains between Peterborough and March, between Ely and Cambridge and also between Cambridge and Cambridge North/Bury St Edmunds.

Grand Central

All day Saturday and until noon on Sunday trains will operate to an amended timetable and will be diverted via Lincoln, extending journey times.

Hull Trains

All trains will be diverted via Lincoln, extending journey times.

LNER

All day Saturday until approximately noon on Sunday, LNER will be running an hourly service between London King’s Cross and Newcastle/Scotland, and one service every alternate hour between London King’s Cross and Leeds diverted via Lincoln.

Journey times will be extended by up to an hour and a half. Other services will start and terminate at Doncaster.

Rail replacement buses will be provided between Grantham/Newark and Retford.