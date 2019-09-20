Rail lines closed in Peterborough due to engineering works

Have your say

There will be rail line closures in Peterborough at the weekend due to engineering works in the city.

CrossCountry

Peterborough Station

On Sunday rail replacement road transport will operate between:

. Leicester and Peterborough

. Leicester, Melton Mowbray, Oakham and Stamford

. Melton Mowbray, Oakham, Stamford and Peterborough.

Grand Central

Trains from London King’s Cross will operate to an amended timetable.

Hull Trains

Trains from London King’s Cross will operate to an amended timetable.

LNER

Services will be re-timed to run around 5 minutes earlier than usual.

East Midlands Trains is not affected by the engineering works.