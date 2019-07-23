Rail disruption between Peterborough and London as operators warn of East Coast Main Line closure

There will be disruption for rail passengers travelling between Peterborough and London on Sunday.

Thameslink services will be affected between London King's Cross and Peterborough/Cambridge, with no trains running between London King's Cross and Finsbury Park until 9am.

Peterborough Station

Customers can use valid tickets on London Underground or London buses between King's Cross and Finsbury Park.

Engineering work is also taking place between Stevenage and Peterborough/Letchworth Garden City, closing all lines until 8am.

Replacement buses will be running.

This Saturday also sees the second day of industrial action which will affect East Midlands Trains services.

This is when the East Coast Main Line between Peterborough and London will be shut



This means services will not run between Nottingham and Norwich - which runs through Peterborough - and between Peterborough and Lincoln.

Rail operators also yesterday (Monday) issued a reminder to passengers about the first planned closure of the East Coast Main Line - which runs between Peterborough and London - in 20 years a part of a £1 billion investment.

Passengers are being urged not to travel on services which start or terminate in London on August 24/25. Instead, the advice is to travel on either the Friday before or Tuesday after, as there will also be a heavily reduced service on the Monday.

The bank holiday works will lead to quicker and more reliable journeys, according to Network Rail, with more services for commuters.