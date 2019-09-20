Rail delays for operators running Peterborough services revealed

Have your say

New figures have revealed the punctuality of train operators which run services through Peterborough.

The figures by the Office of Rail and Road showed that 35.3 per cent of trains were delayed over the past 12 months.

Peterborough Station

Trains are measured as being on time if they reach the station within a minute of the expected arrival time.

These are the percentage of on-time journeys made by individual train operators in the first quarter of 2019/20.

. LNER - 41%

. CrossCountry - 47.1%

. Grand Central - 51.3%

. Govia Thameslink Railway - 70.9%

. Greater Anglia - 66.6%

. East Midlands Trains - 57.9%

. Northern - 55.2%

. Grand Central - 51.3%

. Hull Trains - 36.8%.