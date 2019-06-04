Queuing traffic on Nene Parkway as delays build up across Peterborough

Have your say

There is currently queuing traffic on the Nene Parkway.

The AA is reporting long delays between Malborne Way and the A47 northbound, while the Fletton Parkway is also seeing slower traffic than normal.

Traffic news

Motorists are already struggling to get around due to an overturned lorry on the Paston Parkway.

The lorry crashed on the roundabout at the junction of the A15 and the A47, with the road to be closed for several hours.

The AA is also reporting queuing traffic on Bourges Boulevard by the Rivergate roundabout.

