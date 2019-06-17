Queuing traffic on A47 at Guyhirn after four vehicle crash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There was queuing traffic in both directions of the A47 after a four vehicle crash at Guyhirn. Police were called at 7.51am to the collision, with officers attending the scene. Police accident sign There were no reports of any injuries. Recovery has now taken place and the delays have cleared. City centre delays likely after crash near Boongate roundabout Air ambulance lands after two vehicle crash on Peterborough's Paston Parkway