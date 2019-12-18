Queuing traffic on A1 in Peterborough after van and car crash

There are long delays for motorists on both the A1 and A141 this evening.

One lane is closed on the A1 with traffic queuing for seven miles due to a crash between a car and van northbound between the A47 junction at Wansford and the B1081

Traffic is queuing back to the services at Junction 17 with journey times taking 50 minutes, the AA said.

Moreover, Cambridgeshire’s highways services said there are “long delays” at the A141 by the Spittals roundabout in both directions due to a “obstruction”.

It said tailbacks are growing in both directions.