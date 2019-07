Motorists are queuing in traffic in Peterborough after the crash on the B1040.

Traffic is extremely slow in Fletton and Stanground heading towards Whittlesey.

Traffic is said to be moving better in the opposite direction.

Drivers are unable to enter Whittlesey through North Bank or the B1040 after a serious crash this afternoon as the road is closed.

