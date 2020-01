There is queuing traffic by Rhubarb Bridge after a crash on the A47 involving two cars and a HGV.

All the emergency services were sent to the scene.

Queuing traffic at Rhubarb Bridge on a different occasion

A police spokesman said: “Police were called today at 2.18pm to reports of a three vehicle collision on the Soke Parkway, Peterborough.

“Emergency services attended and officers remain at the scene to assist while the vehicles are recovered.”

Nobody required treatment for injuries.