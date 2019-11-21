Police urge motorists to drive to road conditions after 53 road crashes in just a few days

Police have issued a warning to motorists to drive to the road conditions after attending 53 crashes in just a few days.

Officers have attended the incidents since the start of the week, with noticeable crashes including:

A crash in Cambridgeshire this week. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

. A Volvo that went backwards into some trees on the A1M on Monday. The driver escaped unharmed

. A lorry that overturned on the A1 northbound on Tuesday. There were no reported injuries

. A collision in Cambridge Road, Hinxton, on Monday involving a car and a tractor. One person suffered minor injuries

. A collision involving two cars in Bannold Road, Waterbeach, Wednesday morning that ended in the cars being wedged together. Nobody was injured.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “While not all of these crashes resulted in injuries, please drive to the condition of the road. Reduce your speed if it’s icy, snowing or raining.️

“Consider the ‘fatal four’ most common causes of road deaths - always wear your seatbelt, don’t speed, don’t drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol and don’t use your mobile whilst driving.”

For more road safety advice, visit: https://www.cambs.police.uk/information-and-services/Road-safety/Staying-safe-on-the-road.