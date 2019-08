The emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Fengate this morning (Friday).

A HGV has crashed into a ditch in Storey’s Bar Road at the junction of Pearces Road.

The overturned HGV in Storey's Bar Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Police, ambulance and fire crews are all at the scene.

Cambridgeshire police said on Twitter that motorists should use alternative routes while recovery takes place.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.