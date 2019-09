Police and the fire service are at the scene of a crash on the A1M.

One lane is closed at Alconbury on the southbound carriageway.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 9.53am to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A1M, Alconbury, involving a silver Renault Modus and a brown Ford Focus.

“Emergency services attended and officers remain at the scene to assist while a recovery takes place.”