Peterborough United and Ipswich Town clash to cause train congestion

Greater Anglia have advised passengers to prepare themselves for busy trains in the area this weekend.

The announcement comes amidst a flurry of simultaneous events taking place in the area that are due to put significant strain on the region’s infrastructure.

On Saturday (August 17) Posh are due to host Ipswich Town, while Newcastle United are to visit Norwich City at Carrow Road. Meanwhile, Colchester United are at home to Cambridge United and the County Fair Raceday is due to take place at Newmarket Racecourse on the same day.

James Steward, Greater Anglia’s Area Customer Service Manager, said: “Trains and stations are expected to be very busy on Saturday August 17 as people make their way to and from these popular events. People should buy their tickets in advance where possible and allow more time for their journeys.”

Trains between Ipswich and Peterborough are due to have more carriages wherever possible, however, Greater Anglia warn that the services are still likely to be very busy with large queues and waiting times.

Passengers are being encouraged to check the Greater Anglia app and Twitter regularly, and even consider alternative travel arrangements.