Peterborough Station engineering works bring disruption to rail timetable

A number of rail routes face disruption this weekend due to engineering works at Peterborough Station.

CrossCountry, Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER and Thameslink services will all be affected by the works.

Peterborough Station

CrossCountry - Sunday only

Rail replacement road transport will operate between:

. Leicester and Peterborough

. Leicester, Melton Mowbray, Oakham and Stamford

. Melton Mowbray, Oakham, Stamford and Peterborough.

Grand Central

. Trains from London King’s Cross will operate to an amended timetable.

Hull Trains

. Trains from London King’s Cross will operate to an amended timetable.

LNER

. Services will be retimed to run around five minutes earlier than usual.

Thameslink

. Trains from London King’s Cross will operate to an amended timetable.