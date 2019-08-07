Peterborough’s London Road closed ‘until next week’ due to burst water main

London Road is set to be closed until next week due to a burst water main.

The road flooded on Tuesday afternoon with temporary traffic lights put in place as Anglian Water carried out repairs. Garages and driveways flooded with some people trapped inside their homes, while patients also struggled to get to and from London Road Dental Practice. The burst water main was near the cul-de-sac of Charnwood Close which flooded as a result. Anglian Water said yesterday it expected to have finished repairs by the end of the day, with the road then being repaired in the following days. It also offered to pay for any damage caused to residents. Today, a spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water main on London Road in Peterborough. Due to the burst, London Road has become unstable and we have had to close the road for the safety of the public and our teams who are working to complete the repairs. A diversion has been put in place and we anticipate the road will be closed until the beginning of next week.”

1. #Tue Aug 06 17:07:23 BST 2019''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Flooding outside London Road Dental Practice''[IPTC]Headline= Flooding outside London Road Dental Practice jpimedia Buy a Photo

Flooded water in London Road Buy a Photo

3. Flooding after burst water main in London Road Burst water main at London Road flooding nearby houses EMN-190608-141736009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Flooding after burst water main in London Road Burst water main at London Road flooding nearby houses EMN-190608-141748009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more