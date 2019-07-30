Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway partially closed several hours after serious crash

Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway remains partially closed this morning, several hours after a serious road crash.

Police at approximately 11.15pm last night (Monday) said the road has been closed following a crash by the Eye Roundabout.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are putting in place road closures. Members of the public are advised to find alternative routes and avoid the area.”

No further information has been given at this time, but eye-witnesses have reported seeing a helicopter at the scene and a person being given CPR.

The AA is showing the road is blocked from the Eye Roundabout to the Boongate Roundabout, but Cambridgeshire County Council Highways Service said the road is only closed northbound.

Cambridgeshire police has been contacted for more information.

Police at the scene of the Frank Perkins Parkway crash. Photo: Terry Harris

RELATED: Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway closed after crash