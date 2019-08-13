Peterborough roadworks delayed due to burst water main

Road works to improve pedestrian safety in Peterborough have been delayed by a burst water main.

London Road in Woodston has been closed for a week after a burst water main left part of the road under water.

Anglian Water have now fixed the burst pipe, but still need to complete repairs to the road.

Bus routes have had to be diverted as a result.

The problems have meant that Peterborough City Council have had to delay the start of works on Whittlesey Road in Stanground.

The works were planned to start yesterday (Monday), but now will not start until tomorrow at the earliest.

The project will see the footpaths widened between Fletton Cemetery and South Street.

Two new zebra crossings will also be installed in Fletton High Street and South Street along with other localised highway improvements.

The new wider footpaths and crossings will help improve safety for pedestrians in the area, particularly school children, who need to cross Whittlesey Road near a busy double roundabout.

Phase one of the Whittlesey Road schme will see a road closure on Whittlesey Road north and south bound, with two way lights in Fletton High Street and South Street during off peak hours (8.30am – 4.30pm during holiday and 9am – 3pm during school time), and two way running in Fletton High Street and South Street overnight and peak hours. Phase one of the works is set to last for four weeks and two days.

Phase two of the works will see a road closure in Fletton High Street and South Street, with two way lights in Whittlesey Road during off peak hours (8.30am – 4.30pm during holiday and 9am – 3pm during school time) and two way running on Whittlesey Road North and South bound over-night and peak hours. Phase two is also set to last for four weeks, two days.

The third phase will see the closure of Whittlesey Road (north of the roundabout) and Fletton High Street for resurfacing works, followed by the closure of Whittlesey Road (south of the roundabout) and South Street for resurfacing works. Both roads will be fully closed for this work, however this is planned to take place during off-peak daytime hours (9.30am - 3.30pm). Alternative routes will be signposted. The planned duration of the final phase is six days.