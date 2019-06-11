Peterborough roads to be closed for roadworks

Have your say

Peterborough City Council has announced a number of roads which are due to be closed for roadworks and surface works.

The following works will take place during an eight week period beginning on Sunday (June 17):

. Northminster and New Road - for two Sundays

. Newcombe Way, Orton Southgate, as lies between Bakewell Road and Southgate Way - two weekend days

. Paxton Road, Orton Southgate - night working for one night

. Chadburn, Paston - 9.30am to 3.30pm for two days

. Gladstone Street as lies between Link Road and Hankey Street - 9.30am to 3.30pm for 10 days.

The council said the exact closure dates will be confirmed on site.