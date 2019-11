Rail services in Peterborough have been badly affected after a person was hit by a train this morning (Wednesday).

A person was hit between Grantham and Newark North Gate, meaning services on the East Coast Main Line are being cancelled, delayed or revised.

Major disruption is expected to continue until 10am.

LNER, which runs the East Coast Main Line, said no services were departing from Leeds, York or London King’s Cross at this time.