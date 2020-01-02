Peterborough rail passengers warned about reduced services to and from London as East Coast Upgrade continues

Rail passengers in Peterborough are being warned to expect a reduced service to and from London as the East Coast Upgrade continues.

Network Rail is reminding passengers that there will be fewer services on the East Coast Main Line this weekend as the next stage of a £1.2 billion investment into the route takes place.

Peterborough Station

On Saturday and Sunday fewer trains will enter and exit London King’s Cross due to work on the East Coast Upgrade.

There are changes to services on the route, which links Edinburgh and London, throughout January and February. On five weekends there will be a reduced service and on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26, and Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1, no trains will be able to call at the station. This is to allow workers to carry out vital upgrades to the signalling system, power supply and track.

Passengers are urged to plan their journey ahead of time and to allow additional time to travel. As there are fewer services, those which do run are expected to be busier than normal so passengers should book a seat if possible. Passengers can see how they will be impacted by visiting eastcoastupgrade.co.uk or checking with their train operator.

The work this weekend follows on from good progress made over the festive period which saw work take place to improve the track layout and platforms at the station. Once complete, the East Coast Upgrade will improve journeys for the millions of passengers who use the line each year through more services, faster services, improved reliability and more seats for passengers.

The other weekends when there will be a reduced service are:

. January 11 and 12

. January 18 and 19

. February 8 and 9

. February 15 and 16