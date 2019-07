Have your say

Rail passengers are being told to avoid the East Coast Main Line for the rest of today.

LNER, which runs the line, said customers should avoid travelling if possible and that tickets can be used tomorrow.

Peterborough Station

Trains are being cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Grantham and Newark North Gate which is causing widespread disruption.

The latest travel information can be found on the LNER webite.