Peterborough rail passengers advised not to travel as services cancelled due to heatwave

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is advising customers against travel tomorrow (Thursday) as record high temperatures are forecast across much of Britain.

Some services are likely to be cancelled as speed restrictions will be imposed between Peterborough and London King’s Cross, which will also result in extended journey times.

Warrick Dent, LNER safety and operations director, said: “We apologise to customers for the inconvenience the forecast record-breaking high temperatures will inevitably cause.

“Tickets for Thursday, July 25 will be valid for travel on Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Alternatively, customers can apply for a refund if they no longer wish to travel.”

A revised timetable will be in operation with fewer services operating and extended journey times due to speed restrictions.

LNER is working with Network Rail to minimise disruption as much as possible and keep passengers moving with extra staff and complementary water at select stations.

For the latest LNER travel advice and information visit the LNER website at www.lner.co.uk and follow @LNER on Twitter.

