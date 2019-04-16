Peterborough rail commuters advised not to travel to and from London due to ‘severe disruption’

Rail commuters travelling between Peterborough and London are being advised not to travel today (Tuesday).

LNER, which operates the East Coast Main Line, said: “Due to severe disruption on the LNER route, we’re advising customers not to travel today.

Peterborough Station

“This disruption is being caused by damage to the overhead electric wires between Stevenage and Peterborough which has in turn caused damage to some of our electric trains.

“The issue is being investigated by Network Rail and our engineering teams, who are also working hard to bring our damaged trains back into service as quickly and safely as possible.

“Your tickets dated for travel today, Tuesday 16th April, will be valid for travel tomorrow, Wednesday 17th April. If you’re not able to travel tomorrow, you’ll be entitled to a refund.”

Disruption is expected for the rest of the day, with trains cancelled or delayed.

