Peterborough pensioner dies two weeks after collision near Oundle

A Peterborough pensioner has died in hospital two weeks after being involved in a collision near Oundle.

The 72-year-old man from Peterborough, was with a group of cyclists riding from Bulwick towards Southwick, at about 11.35am on Wednesday, December 18, when he fell off his bike and into the side of a silver Honda Jazz.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he passed away on Saturday, December 28.

Investigations in the collision continue, with witnesses and anyone with information urged to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 quoting reference number 171 of 18/12/19.