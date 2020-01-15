Peterborough passengers warned of railway disruption this weekend

Passengers are being warned of severe disruption on the railways between Peterborough and London this weekend.

Network Rail are carrying out major railway improvement work between Peterborough and London, and tunnel maintenance on lines in and out of Moorgate, meaning there will be disruption on both Saturday (January 18) and Sunday (January 19)

There will be bus replacement services between Peterborough and Hitchin as track renewals are carried out.

There will also be a reduced service between Hitchin and King’s Cross with five platforms closed at King’s Cross as part of Network Rail’s ongoing track improvement project.

There will be no trains between Finsbury Park and Moorgate while maintenance work continues in the tunnels and no northbound services calling at Hornsey or Harringay.

Thameslink services will continue to run to and through St Pancras station.

Govia Thameslink Railway’s Infrastructure Director Keith Jipps said: “We thank passengers for their patience while Network Rail carry out these essential improvements. Great Northern and Thameslink customers intending to travel in or out of King’s Cross or Moorgate should check journey planners in advance to plan their route.”

Passengers are also being reminded that over the following weekend, all lines between Peterborough and London will be closed while Network Rail’s track improvements continue. On 25 and 26 January there will be no Thameslink services between Peterborough or Cambridge and London, and no Great Northern services between Hitchin and London.