Peterborough passengers could face days of disruption due to planned rail works

Passengers travelling by train from Peterborough could face delays on a number of days due to planned to rail works.

Work will start next month at key locations on the Fen Line between King’s Lynn and Cambridge to improve services for passengers.

Peterborough Station

To deliver the benefits for passengers engineers will work over several weekends between October 2019 and Easter 2020, with the new services likely to come into operation for the start of the December 2020 timetable.

Great Northern and Greater Anglia weekend services between King’s Lynn and Cambridge may be affected by the work, with changes to the timetables and bus replacement services operating to allow passengers to continue their journey.

CrossCountry services to and from Stansted via Ely and East Midland services between Norwich and Peterborough via Ely may also be affected. Passengers travelling on these routes are advised to check before travelling on the weekends affected.

Work takes place on the following dates:

5-6 October 2019

12-13 October 2019

26-27 October 2019

2-3 November 2019

9-10 November 2019

23-24 November 2019

30 November-1 December 2019

25- 26 December 2019

1-2 February 2020

22-23 February 2020

Easter weekend 10-12 April 2020

Mark Budden, route director for Network Rail Anglia, said: “With work starting in October we are forging ahead with delivering these important improvements for passengers travelling on the Fen line.

“I am sorry for the weekend disruption to services. When complete, it will bring much needed relief on overcrowded peak services between King’s Lynn and Cambridge, improving the journey experience for passengers.”

Keith Jipps, infrastructure director at Govia Thameslink Railway which runs Great Northern, said: “Longer trains will make a huge difference for our passengers between King’s Lynn and Cambridge so I’m very pleased this work is about to start.

“However, I do urge people to check online at www.nationalrail.co.uk for the temporary changes we’ll need to introduce during each weekend of engineering work.”