Peterborough parkway slip roads to be closed for weeks for resurfacing

Have your say

Slip roads on two Peterborough parkways are to be closed for resurfacing works.

Traffic will be stopped from going down slip roads on the A1139 Fletton Parkway and Frank Perkins Parkway during the works, which will take place overnight from 8pm to 6am.

Outside of those hours there will be a 40mph speed restriction until resurfacing in the area is completed.

The slip road closures announced by Peterborough City Council are:

. Fletton Parkway Junction 1 (Peterborough Services roundabout) eastbound on slip from Monday, September 23 for two weeks

. Fletton Parkway Junction 1 westbound off slip from Wednesday, October 2 for one week

. Fletton Parkway Junction 2 (Goldhay Way/Malborne Way roundabout) eastbound on slip from Thursday, October 3 for two weeks

. Fletton Parkway Junction 2 eastbound off slip from Thursday, October 3 for two weeks

. Fletton Parkway Junction 3A (A605 towards Stanground) eastbound off slip from Thursday, October 3 for three weeks

. Fletton Parkway Junction 3A eastbound on slip from Monday, October 7 for three weeks

. Fletton Parkway Junction 3A westbound on slip from Monday, October 7 for three weeks

. Fletton Parkway Junction 3A westbound off slip from Wednesday, October 9 for three weeks

. Frank Perkins Parkway Junction 4 (Stanground Fire Station) southbound off slip from Monday, October 14 for three weeks

. Frank Perkins Parkway Junction 4 northbound on slip from Thursday, October 24 for one week

. Frank Perkins Parkway Junction 5 (Boongate) eastbound on slip from Thursday, October 24 for two weeks