There are delays on the Paston Parkway after a lorry overturned, causing the road to be shut.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the A47 and the A15 just after 3pm today following the collision.

The overturned lorry. Pic: Rizwan Alam

Police said it would take ‘four to five hours’ to recover the truck.

There are no serious injuries reported, and no other vehicles were involved - however, there was a diesel spillage which is being cleared.