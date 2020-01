Stagecoach is diverting buses after a crash in Thorpe Road this afternoon.

The two car collision occurred shortly before 2.30pm.

Stagecoach East said Services 2 and 4 will be diverting via Mayors Walk in both directions until Thorpe Road re-opens.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Officers are at the scene to assist with recovery. No injuries have been reported.”