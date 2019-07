A person was hurt after a four vehicle crash on the A605 yesterday (Tuesday).

The individual was rescued by fire crews near Haddon, according to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, which was called out at 2.33pm to the scene.

An ambulance was at the scene

The injured person was left in the care of the East of the England Ambulance Service, according to the fire service.

The PT has contacted the ambulance service for further information but has yet to receive a response.