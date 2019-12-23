Person dies after being hit by train in Yaxley - no direct services between Peterborough and London

A person has died after being hit by a train in Yaxley this afternoon (Monday).

There was a large emergency presence in the village with police, ambulance, air ambulance and fire personnel all called to the scene.

The emergency services in Yaxley. Photo: Terry Harris

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “BTP officers attended the line close to Peterborough Railway Station on Monday, December 23 after a report that a person had been struck by a train.

“Officers from BTP and local police attended the incident, which was reported to police at 17.15 and is currently being treated as non-suspicious.

“Paramedics from the local ambulance service also attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said: “EEAST responded to a call shortly after 5.15pm this evening to attend an incident at Broad Drove Bridge, Broad Drove, Yaxley.

“The scene was attended by two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance officer vehicle, two air ambulances, one ambulance and an incident response vehicle.

“EEAST paramedics are currently on scene working with other emergency services. Nobody has been conveyed to hospital. No other information is available.”

No direct services are currently operating between Peterborough and London with disruption expected until at least 8pm.

Where possible, Great Northern and Thameslink services will run services as far as Huntingdon, before terminating and restarting their journeys from the station.

LNER customers may use the following alternatives:

. Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Edinburgh

. East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International and Sheffield / Leeds

. CrossCountry between Peterborough and Cambridge for onward connections to / from London

Great Northern and Thameslink customers can use their ticket with CrossCountry services to Ely to then take a London bound service from there.

Tickets will also be accepted mutually between any Thameslink and Great Northern services.

Stagecoach also operate in the area and it may be quicker to take one of their services.

Rail replacement buses have been sourced from suppliers and will be on site at approximately 6.30pm.

The latest information can be found on the LNER website.

