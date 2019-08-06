People trapped in houses after burst water main floods Peterborough's London Road

People are trapped in their houses after a burst water main flooded London Road in Fletton.

Elderly residents are unable to get out of their properties after their gardens were flooded.

Flooding outside London Road Dental Practice

London Road Dental Practice has also been affected with patients rung to pre-warn them about the difficulties of getting in and out. The practice, which remains open, said it had called Anglian Water at around 12.30pm but nobody had yet arrived.

The burst water main is near the cul-de-sac of Charnwood Close, which has been flooded as a result.

Cambridgeshire police said there is heavy congestion in London Road as a result of the burst water main.

Anglian Water, which is sending staff to the scene, has been approached for comment.

