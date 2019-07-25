Passengers ‘pass out’ on trains stuck for hours by Peterborough Station as record heatwave causes chaos

Passengers stuck on a train by Peterborough Station were said to have been passing out after being struck for hours during a record heatwave.

A photo from the stuck train from Claire Knights, who also provided the video

Commuters have told the Peterborough Telegraph that people were passing out, throwing up and trying to break the doors open after being stuck for hours on a train near Peterborough Station.

Claire Knights said: "I'm stuck on an LNER train from Edinburgh to King's Cross, stuck 300m outside Peterborough. There is no air con, no power and all lines shut down. People are suffering. if we were dogs it would be reported to the RSPCA."

A video shows a passenger complaining about a lack of water.

Cambridgeshire fire crews were at the station helping to evacuate passengers.

The chaos was caused by damage to the overhead electrical wires just north of Peterborough, leading to trains being cancelled this afternoon. A reduced service was already being run due to the heat.

LNER, which runs the East Coast Main Line, said the disruption will last the rest of the day.

It said in a statement: “London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is advising customers against travel for the rest of today, Thursday, July 25 2019 as record high temperatures have caused several incidents on the East Coast route.

“LNER services in and out of London King’s Cross are cancelled because of problems with infrastructure in the Peterborough area.”

Warrick Dent, LNER safety and operations director, said: “We apologise to customers for the inevitable inconvenience this will cause our customers. Tickets for today, will be valid for travel on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

“Alternatively, customers can apply for a refund if they no longer wish to travel.”

For anyone on trains requiring extra help, support or information, they are advised to contact LNER Customer Services via the LNER website, social media or the Customer contact centre on 03457 225 333.

