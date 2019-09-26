Overnight road closures by Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge announced

Have your say

Overnight road closures have been announced as part of the ongoing works at Rhubarb Bridge.

The closures will be from 8pm until 6am during a number of nights in October by the A47/A15 junction near Brotherhood Shopping Park.

Diversions will be in place during the closures.

The works are part of a scheme to strengthen the bridge, add in an extra lane of traffic on the roundabout and install pedestrian crossings on the slip roads.

The closures

, A47 westbound off the slip road - three nights from October 7.

. The circulatory carriageway between the A47 eastbound to the Bourges Boulevard northbound entry - three nights from October 7.

. Bourges Boulevard northbound between Maskew Avenue and A47 - five nights from October 8-11 and 14.

. The circulatory carriageway between the Bourges Boulevard southbound exit to the slip road entry from Bretton Way - five nights from October 8-11 and 14.

. The slip road between Bourges Boulevard and Gresley Way - five nights from October 8-11 and 14.

. The slip road between Bretton Way and Lincoln Road - four nights from October 11 and 14-16.

. Lincoln Road southbound between Mountsteven Avenue and the A47 - four nights from October 11 and 14-16.

. The circulatory carriageway between the slip road exit to Gresley Way in a clockwise direction to the A47 westbound - four nights from October 11 and 14-16.

RELATED: Rhubarb Bridge roadworks could cause major Peterborough traffic disruption for months