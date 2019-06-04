Oundle Road in Peterborough closed after crash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Oundle Road is closed in Peterborough after a two car crash. The collision by Tesco Express was reported to police shortly before 9.30am. Police road closed sign A police spokesman said nobody is believed to have suffered serious injuries. The road is closed while recovery of the vehicles takes place. ‘Severe’ tailbacks on A14 after accident