Oundle Road and Helpston Level Crossing among latest closures for works

The latest list of upcoming works in Peterborough have been announced.

The following closures are due to take place:

. Glinton Road, Helpston, 10 metres either side of the level crossing

It is anticipated that the works will take place between 11pm on Sunday, June 30 until 6am the following morning while maintenance of the level crossing takes place.

. Star Road, by Wellington Street

It is anticipated that the works will take place between Monday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 3.

. Willow Drove, Newborough

It is anticipated that the works will take place between Monday, July 1 and Monday, July 22.

. Oundle Road, between London Road and Cubitt Way

It is anticipated that the works will take place between 10pm on Monday, July 8 2019 and 6am the following morning for the safety examination of the railway bridge structure.