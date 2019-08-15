One person killed in A47 collision near Peterborough

Ambulance services have confirmed one person has died and another is in a serious condition following a crash on the A47 near Peterborough.

Emergency services were called at 11.39am with reports of a collision between a car and a lorry on the A47 at Eye.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, Magpas, two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer all attended the scene.

One person was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a serious condition.

However, despite the best efforts of all the medics, one person died at the scene.

The road is closed in both directions and will remain closed for several hours, therefore motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the collision is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit by calling 101.