North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey to remain closed over weekend

North Bank is set to remain closed all weekend thanks to Environment Agency advice.

Peterborough City Council said the road that links Peterborough and Whittlesey would be closed to traffic this weekend.

The Environment Agency have issued a Flood Warning for the area.

The agency said: “Heavy rain earlier in the week has caused river levels to rise on the River Nene. During periods of high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions. This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank Road. Whilst the Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road. Diversionary routes will be put in place.”