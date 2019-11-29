North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey to be closed at least until the weekend due to flooding fears

North Bank is once again closed between Peterborough and Whittlesey after the Environment Agency issued a flood warning.

The road was closed yesterday (Thursday) after heavy rainfall which is expected to lead to flooding.

North Bank has been closed due to flooding

It is now expected that the closure will remain in place until at least Saturday.

The Environment Agency said: “Heavy rain over the last few days has caused river levels to rise on the River Nene. In combination with the high tide the river will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions.

“This is likely to lead to localised flooding at North Bank. It is expected this flood warning will remain in force till at least Saturday. Whilst the flood warning is in force the local authority will close North Bank.”