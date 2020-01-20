No trains between Peterborough and London King’s Cross due to East Coast Main Line upgrade

No trains will be running between Peterborough and London King’s Cross this weekend (January 25 and 26).

The service on the East Coast Main Line is being stopped due to works which are part of £1.2 billion investment into the route.

Peterborough Station

Previous weekends have seen a reduced service, but this weekend no trains will be serving King’s Cross.

There will also be a reduced service on the weekends of February 8 and 9 and February 15 and 16, while trains will also not be running to and from King’s Cross on Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1.

Once complete, the East Coast Upgrade will improve journeys for the millions of passengers who use the line each year through more services, faster services, improved reliability and more seats for passengers.