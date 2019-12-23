No end in sight for suspended Peterborough and Whittlesey rail service as Greater Anglia reveals bus replacement timetable

Disruption to rail services between Peterborough, Whittlesey and Ipswich shows no sign of ending despite it being more than a fortnight since trains stopped running.

Greater Anglia said “signalling problems” have forced the service to be suspended, with a rail replacement service introduced instead while the company tries to fix the problem.

In its latest update, the rail operator said disruption is expected until “further notice” as it released a new bus timetable between stations.

A statement on its website read: “The Ipswich to Peterborough service is being disrupted until further notice due to a shortage of trains as a result of the signalling fault.

“We are very sorry for the continued service disruption between Ipswich and Peterborough. We are trying to resolve these issues as quickly as possible so that we can reinstate the normal train service.”

Customers from Ipswich are advised to travel to Norwich and travel on a train to Ely where their tickets will be accepted on East Midlands Railways services to Peterborough.

Customers can also travel on Ipswich to Cambridge services and then change at Cambridge for a Great Northern service to Ely and change at Ely for an East Midlands service to Peterborough.

There are coaches and minibuses operated by Blue Fox and St Edmunds Travel running between Ely and Peterborough, serving March and Whittlesea.

The full bus replacement service timetable can be viewed at: https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information/service-disruptions/rural-routes-disruption-information-update.