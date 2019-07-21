New Peterborough roadworks announced

New roadworks in Peterborough have been announced.

Oakdale Avenue in Stanground will be closed between Wright Avenue and Poulter Avenue from Monday, July 29 to allow for access works to Oakdale Primary School to be carried out.

Closure dates will be confirmed locally on site, but it is anticipated that the works will take place until Thursday, August 29.

Anglian Water is also carrying out maintenance works in and around Newborough, which are all expected to take from July 29 until July 31.

The roads which will be closed are Milking Nook, from 9.30am to 3.30pm, Bridgehill Road, from 7.30am to 5pm, and Meadow Road, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.