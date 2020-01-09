New Peterborough road closures including Oundle Road announced

Have your say

New road closures in Peterborough have been announced.

The following schemes will take place in the city:

Oundle Road - Closed between London Road and Cubitt Way for bridge examination works from 10pm on Saturday (January 11) to 6am the following morning.

Langley Bush Road, Upton - Closed between Stamford Road and Sutton Heath Road for water connection works from Monday, January 20 to Monday, February 3.

Burghley Road, Central ward - Closed between Towler Street and St Mark’s Street for pipe repair works on Sunday, January 19.

Norman Road, Eastfield - Closed between Flag Fen Road and Kingsley Road from 9.30am to 3.30pm, Monday, January 20 to Tuesday, February 18.