New demolition works for derelict Grade II listed building

Fenland District Council is taking further urgent action to a derelict building in Wisbech after surveys revealed that part of its structure had deteriorated and now requires more localised demolition.

In July, contractors working on behalf of the council partially demolished 11-12 High Street after investigations revealed that two walls behind the main façade were structurally unsafe and at risk of collapse.

The additional work will comprise of the removal of a cross beam and careful dismantling of parts of the chimney stack along with some sections of the front facade in order to remove the immediate risks and reduce the heights of all unsupported brickwork.

The council said it was aware that there were some issues caused by the traffic diversion last time.

It said: “We are advised by the county council’s highway team and our appointed traffic management consultants and have asked them to implement some improvements to the system to try and avoid the problems that previously occurred. Nevertheless, there will be some disruption that is unavoidable.”

Works began yesterday (Monday) and will take up to five days to complete.

The High Street will be temporarily closed and diversion routes set up for the duration of the works, although businesses will be open as usual and pedestrian access will be maintained.

The council, which owns the Grade II listed building, purchased the property from its previous owner late last year in order to save it from further dilapidation and bring it back into use as part of its £1.9 million Heritage Lottery-funded Wisbech High Street Project.

Plans have been drawn up with a developer to regenerate the site with new flats and shops.