Motorists are being told to avoid Rhubarb Bridge due to a broken down vehicle.

Traffic is already slow in the area due to works to repair the bridge and to install a new lane of traffic, as well as pedestrian crossings.

But Cambridgeshire police is this lunchtime warning that a broken down vehicle in one of the northbound carriageways at the A47/A15 junction near Brotherhood Shopping Park is causing delays.

Police are at the scene and said motorists should the avoid the area.