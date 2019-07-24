Motorists told to approach A605 ‘with caution’ after road crash

Police are warning motorists to approach the A605 at Haddon “with caution” after a road collision this morning.

Recovery of the vehicles is currently taking place.

The crash on the A605 at Haddon. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

Police said there were only minor injuries.