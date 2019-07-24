Motorists told to approach A605 ‘with caution’ after road crash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are warning motorists to approach the A605 at Haddon “with caution” after a road collision this morning. Recovery of the vehicles is currently taking place. The crash on the A605 at Haddon. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit Police said there were only minor injuries. Peterborough rail passengers told to avoid East Coast Main Line