Motorists struggle to enter Whittlesey as routes blocked off

Getting into Whittlesey has been hard work for motorists today (Sunday).

The closure of North Bank due to a flood warning has been compounded by planned works by Network Rail at the King’s Dyke Level Crossing.

Road closed sign

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph, Cambridgeshire County Council’s highways department said the works were due to take place from midnight until 6am today.

However, Network Rail has this afternoon confirmed that this information was incorrect, with the works lasting until 4am tomorrow.

The traffic problems have also been made worse with the B1095 from Peterborough to Pondersbridge being closed for works on the carriageway, meaning motorists coming from Peterborough will need to head through Thorney to enter Whittlesey.

RELATED:

B1095 between Peterborough and Pondersbridge to be closed for weeks

King’s Dyke Level Crossing to be closed for works

North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey closed again due to Environment Agency flood warning