Motorists advised to avoid A15 at Yaxley after road incident

Motorists are being advised to avoid the A15 at Yaxley due to a road incident.

Details of what has happened are unclear at this stage, but the ambulance service is at the scene and a man is said to be hurt.

The incident was on the corner of Broadway and London Road.

Cambridgeshire County Council Highways Service said the road is partially blocked, adding: “Please avoid if possible and allow extra time for your journey.”

Stagecoach tweeted: “Service 5 Yaxley - for the next hour we will be unable to serve Yaxley Cross Roads bus stop due to an accident. Please pick up the service at the Church Street stop. Thank you.”

